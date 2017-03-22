Is UConn women’s basketball peaking at the right time?

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson reacts after a UConn basket as she runs up court with South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is making the drive down to Bridgeport to face UCLA in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Huskies are coming off of a win over Syracuse, whom they beat in the national title game last year.

Kia Nurse was huge in their second-round win over the ‘Cuse, knocking down nine threes. Before that, UConn scored 116 points in a win over Albany in the first round, and the game before that, Katie Lou Samuelson hit 10 threes in a win over South Florida in the AAC championship.

So, is it possible that the Huskies are peaking?

“Hope so. I think that we want to be playing our best basketball at this time of year and that’s what we’ve been kind of building up to,” said Samuelson. “It’s a brand new season, so we can’t really get caught up in what we’ve done before. We’ve got to focus on playing one game at a time.”

The Huskies will take on the Bruins on Saturday at 2 p.m.

