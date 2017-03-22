Quinnipiac women’s basketball ready for not-so-sweet task of playing South Carolina

(WTNH)–Coming off of the high of reaching its first-ever Sweet 16, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team has the not-so-sweet task of playing South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are the No. 1 seed in the Stockton Region. They played UConn well earlier in the season, losing by 11 in Storrs.

Still, the Bobcats can bask in their Cinderella run a little bit longer. They had a rally at TD Bank Sports Center on Wednesday, and they’re the talk of the state. But they’re focused on their business trip to California.

“I think it’s us handling our business, and I firmly believe that we are not going to be in awe of seeing South Carolina going across their jersey,” said head coach Tricia Fabbri.

