Tate George’s famous shot turns 27 years old

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut's Tate George and Chris Smith, right, celebrate their team's final second win over Clemson in the NCAA East regional Semi-finals at East Rutherford, N.J. Thursday, March 22, 1990. (AP Photo/Carol Francavilla)

The 1990 NCAA Tournament. East Rutherford, New Jersey. And the East Region Final – Connecticut and Clemson – a 61-60 final in favor of the Huskies. How? Thank now-SCSU men’s basketball head coach Scott Burrell for his full-court inbounds pass to Tate George.

George, the 22nd overall pick in that summer’s NBA Draft, was sentenced to nine years in prison last January for a Ponzi scheme that endangered former NBA players Charlie Villanueva and Brevin Knight, who played for nine NBA teams over a 12 year career, ending in 2009, and Randal Pinkett, who won President Trump’s former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Burrell finished his second season as Southern Owls’ men’s basketball coach earlier this month, following a second round exit in the national Division II Tournament to the College of Saint Rose, 67-47.

He was named Coach of the Year last season and is assisted by Mike Papale, who directed basketball operations at Quinnipiac for seven years, including during Burrell’s tenure as an assistant for the Bobcats, and assisted the UMass-Lowell program in 2011-12 when they secured a tournament berth.

In a July 2015 interview with John Pierson, Burrell said his baseball skills helped with the aforementioned inbounds pass, allowing him to gain a respectable distance to hit George for the turnaround winner. A three-sport athlete at Hamden High School, Burrell quarterbacked the football team and pitched for Hamden’s baseball team before he was fully confident in his basketball future.

And clearly he made the right choice. Now the only thing left to sweeten the pot: a ring as head coach. But if he wants to do that it’s gonna have to be without Northeast-10 scoring leader Michael Mallory.

Mallory was named to this year’s Division II Reese’s All-Star Game earlier this week, capping off a star-studded four year Southern career.

More stories by Matt Gad

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s