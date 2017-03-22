UConn’s Obi Melifonwu impressive at Huskies’ football Pro Day

Published:

(WTNH)–It was a big day for UConn football players chasing their NFL dreams, as the Huskies held thier annual Pro Day. About 25 NFL scouts were on hand to watch the Huskies players showcase what they might be able to do on Sundays.

Projected first round pick safety Obi Melifonwu an impressive showing. Wide receiver Noel Thomas tweaked his hamstring running the 40. He could be drafted in the late rounds.

Madison’s Matt Walsh did well on the bench press. Melifonwu says he is enjoying the process.

“I take it one day at a time, I’ve had fun with it,” Melifonwu said. “I just keep my head down and I keep working. God has a place for me, and he’ll find the right fit, and I just have to do what I have to do to help myself get there.”

The NFL Draft starts April 27.

