University of New Haven lineman Zach Voytek participates in Pro Day for NFL scouts

By Published:

(WTNH)–It was a busy day for University of New Haven lineman Zach Voytek. The 6-5, 300-pound lineman had his pro day up in Tolland on Wednesday.

He’s a Trumbull native, and was the Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year this past season. He also was a USA College Football first team-pick.

Voytek says this is the day he’s been waiting for.

“It’s a day I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” he said. “It’s very surreal right now, but I’m soaking it all in and I’m very excited. I’ve been preparing for the past three months pretty hard, so I’m prepared and ready to tackle the day.”

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s