University of New Haven lineman Zach Voytek participates in Pro Day for NFL scouts

(WTNH)–It was a busy day for University of New Haven lineman Zach Voytek. The 6-5, 300-pound lineman had his pro day up in Tolland on Wednesday.

He’s a Trumbull native, and was the Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year this past season. He also was a USA College Football first team-pick.

Voytek says this is the day he’s been waiting for.

“It’s a day I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” he said. “It’s very surreal right now, but I’m soaking it all in and I’m very excited. I’ve been preparing for the past three months pretty hard, so I’m prepared and ready to tackle the day.”

More stories by Henry Chisholm