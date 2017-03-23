Auriemma chosen as 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

For the second year in a row and for the seventh time in his career, UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma was named the 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year. The announcement came on Thursday afternoon by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

At the 2017 WBCA Convention, which takes place during the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend in Dallas, Auriemma will be presented the Pat Summitt Trophy which is awarded annually to the top coach in each of the WBCA’s six divisions as voted on by fellow coaches.

Auriemma led the Huskies to another perfect regular season and is currently watching his team ride a 109-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament’s “Sweet 16.” UConn entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed for the 11th consecutive season.

Under his 32 years of leadership, the Huskies have won 11 national championships and have had six perfect seasons.

In a quote posted on UConnHuskies.com, Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA, stated, “Geno continues to raise the standard of excellence in the coaching profession. He is a teacher of the game, and the development of his student-athletes both on and off the court this season has been remarkable — a masterpiece. Geno is very deserving of the WBCA’s highest praise for the coaching profession, as confirmed by the vote from his respective peers.”

Next up for Auriemma and UConn is a March 25 matchup against UCLA. The game will be played in Bridgeport, Conn. and can be watched live on ESPN. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s