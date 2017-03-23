Auriemma chosen as 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year

For the second year in a row and for the seventh time in his career, UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma was named the 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year. The announcement came on Thursday afternoon by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

At the 2017 WBCA Convention, which takes place during the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend in Dallas, Auriemma will be presented the Pat Summitt Trophy which is awarded annually to the top coach in each of the WBCA’s six divisions as voted on by fellow coaches.

Auriemma led the Huskies to another perfect regular season and is currently watching his team ride a 109-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament’s “Sweet 16.” UConn entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed for the 11th consecutive season.

Under his 32 years of leadership, the Huskies have won 11 national championships and have had six perfect seasons.

In a quote posted on UConnHuskies.com, Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA, stated, “Geno continues to raise the standard of excellence in the coaching profession. He is a teacher of the game, and the development of his student-athletes both on and off the court this season has been remarkable — a masterpiece. Geno is very deserving of the WBCA’s highest praise for the coaching profession, as confirmed by the vote from his respective peers.”

Next up for Auriemma and UConn is a March 25 matchup against UCLA. The game will be played in Bridgeport, Conn. and can be watched live on ESPN. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

