Fairfield men’s basketball’s Tyler Nelson named NABC All-District first team selection

On Thursday Afternoon, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced that Fairfield men’s basketball guard Tyler Nelson was named to the NABC All-District First Team.

The junior previously earned a spot on the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference First-Team at the conclusion of the season and was a candidate for the MAAC Player of the Year award. Prior to the season’s start, Nelson was named to the All-MAAC Preseason Team.

The guard led the Stags in scoring with a 19.5 average. Impressively, he dropped double-digit points in all but one contest this year. Nelson led the team in steals as well, averaging 1.1 per game. His scoring average was second in the MAAC as he led the conference in minutes played per game.

Nelson’s 529 points scored last season nearly doubled his scoring output as a freshman. He upped this number in 2016-17 by netting another 604 points to bring his career total to 1,440 after three seasons. If Nelson can score next year at a rate close to this season’s output, he will break the program record for most career points set at 2,006 by Tony George from 1982-86.

More stories by Matt Dillane