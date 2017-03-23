Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak at Southern Connecticut State University

By Published: Updated:
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

(WTNH)–The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is coming to New Haven.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be at Southern Connecticut State’s John Lyman Center for Performing Arts on May 5th, as part of the university’s Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture Series.

The school says Kareem’s talk will “weave together personal perspectives on his career, the challenges we all face in life, and the issues confronting America today.”

The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer is a New York Times bestselling author and has a regular column in the Washington Post and Time Magazine, where he shares his opinion on social and political events.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. They range from $10 for SCSU students to $30 for premium seating, and $125 for a VIP reception package that includes premium seating and a post-lecture reception with photo opportunities and an autographed book.

You can find out more information about the event on Southern’s website.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s