Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak at Southern Connecticut State University

(WTNH)–The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is coming to New Haven.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be at Southern Connecticut State’s John Lyman Center for Performing Arts on May 5th, as part of the university’s Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture Series.

The school says Kareem’s talk will “weave together personal perspectives on his career, the challenges we all face in life, and the issues confronting America today.”

The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer is a New York Times bestselling author and has a regular column in the Washington Post and Time Magazine, where he shares his opinion on social and political events.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. They range from $10 for SCSU students to $30 for premium seating, and $125 for a VIP reception package that includes premium seating and a post-lecture reception with photo opportunities and an autographed book.

You can find out more information about the event on Southern’s website.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff