Led by young stars, Yankees have best spring training record in baseball

(WTNH)–The Yankees’ youth movement is going pretty well so far.

It’s only spring training, but the young Yanks have the best record in the majors. Joe Girardi’s team is doing it with a balance of timely hitting, good pitching and good defense. They’d love to see that combination brought north to New York.

“Everybody saw what everybody’s doing in spring training, we have a good record, guys playing well, and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said shortstop Didi Gregorious.

“Probably the biggest difference of any spring training I’ve ever been to because the amount of youth here and how deep our farm system has gotten,” said manager Joe Girardi. “We’ve gotten a chance to watch a lot of them play, and some of them are going to be called upon this year and they’re gonna be asked to do some big things and we think they’re ready for the task.”

The Yankees don’t have to go far to open the season, they open April 2nd here in Tampa against the Rays. Their home opener is April 10th back in the Bronx against Tampa as well.

