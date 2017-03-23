Quinnipiac’s women’s basketball team heads to California for ‘Sweet 16’

By Published:
Quinnipiac's Carly Fabbri (5) celebrates with Morgan Manz (35) and Aryn McClure, right, after a second round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament against Miami, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Quinnipiac won 85-78. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WTNH)– The Quinnipiac University women’s basketball team is on its way to California, looking to make a little more school history.

News 8 cameras were there as the Bobcats got on board a plane heading to Stockton, California. On Saturday, they will take on the University Of South Carolina.

Related: Rally held to celebrate Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball team’s success

“We are the darlings of the tournament on the men’s and women’s sides because we’re the lowest remaining seed, the Cinderella, we’re going to see what we can do against a great team in South Carolina,” said Tricia Fabbri, QU Head Coach.

Related: Quinnipiac moves into Sweet 16 for first time in school history

This is the first time that the Bobcats have ever made it to the Sweet 16.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s