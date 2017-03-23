Quinnipiac’s women’s basketball team heads to California for ‘Sweet 16’

(WTNH)– The Quinnipiac University women’s basketball team is on its way to California, looking to make a little more school history.

News 8 cameras were there as the Bobcats got on board a plane heading to Stockton, California. On Saturday, they will take on the University Of South Carolina.

“We are the darlings of the tournament on the men’s and women’s sides because we’re the lowest remaining seed, the Cinderella, we’re going to see what we can do against a great team in South Carolina,” said Tricia Fabbri, QU Head Coach.

This is the first time that the Bobcats have ever made it to the Sweet 16.

