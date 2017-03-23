Some UConn football seniors trying to adjust to third head coach

(WTNH)–Two spring practices are in the books for the UConn football team. The Huskies will be at it again on Saturday.

This, of course, is head coach Randy Edsall’s second go-around with the Huskies. As he adjusts to his new players, you can imagine what some of the players on the field are going through.

For some seniors on the team, this is their third head coach, with another new system to learn on the fly.

“It’s just learning what he wants us to do. His culture, everything he wants us to do,” said senior linebacker Junior Joseph. “It’s just a learning curve as a senior class, we went through three, Coach Pasqualoni, Coach Diaco and now Coach Edsall. It’s just adjusting, you know, just like football you have to adjust during a game it’s no different.”

The annual spring game will be played on Friday, April 21st.

More stories by Erik Dobratz