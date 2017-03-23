Super Bowl champion Patriots to visit White House in April

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to the crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (Barry Chin /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

(WTNH)–We now know when the New England Patriots will celebrate their latest Super Bowl championship with President Donald Trump. White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement today.

The team will be at the White House on April 19th.

Some of the champion Pats have already announced they’ll skip the White House trip.

Defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett have all announced that they will not be joining the team in Washington.

Others have yet to make up their mind.

McCourty and Bennett said they wouldn’t be in attendance for political reasons, while others said they just did not want to make the trip, saying they’ve “been there and done that,” or just didn’t want to go.

Blount said he doesn’t feel welcome “in that house.”

