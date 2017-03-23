Super Bowl champion Patriots to visit White House in April

(WTNH)–We now know when the New England Patriots will celebrate their latest Super Bowl championship with President Donald Trump. White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement today.

The team will be at the White House on April 19th.

Some of the champion Pats have already announced they’ll skip the White House trip.

Defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett have all announced that they will not be joining the team in Washington.

Others have yet to make up their mind.

McCourty and Bennett said they wouldn’t be in attendance for political reasons, while others said they just did not want to make the trip, saying they’ve “been there and done that,” or just didn’t want to go.

Blount said he doesn’t feel welcome “in that house.”

