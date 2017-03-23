UConn assistant strength and conditioning coach Travis Illian leaving school

STORRS, Conn. — UConn assistant strength and conditioning coach Travis Illian, who worked primarily with the men’s basketball program, is leaving the university to pursue other opportunities, UConn said in a statement on Thursday.

Illian has been with the men’s basketball program for the past four seasons. He directed the Huskies’ in-season and off-season weight training, conditioning and nutrition programs.

“Travis’ knowledge, expertise and friendship have been a tremendous help to our players and coaching staff during his time with the program,” UConn head basketball coach Kevin Ollie said. “We wish him the best of luck as he moves forward in his career.”

Previous to coming to UConn in 2013, Illian held positions at the University of Alabama, TCU and Mississippi State.

