UConn women’s basketball one win away from holding longest winning streak ever in a college team sport

Connecticut’s Kia Nurse, Napheesa Collier, Gabby Williams, Katie Lou Samuelson and Saniya Chong, from the left, react during the second half of a first round round of a women’s college basketball game against Albany in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

According to a numbers breakdown from FiveThirtyEight,com, the UConn women’s basketball team needs just one more win to have the longest winning streak among NCAA Division I team sports.

While the official record for longest winning streak in a team sport is held by fellow Connecticut school Trinity College and its men’s squash team which won 252 straight team meets from 1998 to 2012, squash meets are decided by the results of individual games. If one were to look at true team sports where a group of players participate on the same playing surface at the same time, UConn is currently tied with the Penn State women’s volleyball team which had 109 consecutive wins from 2007-10. A win on Saturday would move the Huskies into the top spot among team winning streaks.

FiveThirtyEight also stated that the Huskies have a 48 percentage chance of winning the NCAA tournament and carrying their win streak into next season. If UConn wins another national championship this year, the streak will be at 113 straight victories heading into 2017-18.

The Huskies also hold the second, third, and fifth-longest win streaks in women’s NCAA basketball. All were achieved with head coach Geno Auriemma at the helm.

On March 25, UConn will take on UCLA for a chance to play in the “Elite Eight.” The Huskies continue to enjoy a home-court advantage with the game being played right down I-91 in Bridgeport, Conn. The team has yet to leave The Nutmeg State throughout the tournament.

Fans who were unable to get a ticket to the sold-out game can watch it live on ESPN. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m.

