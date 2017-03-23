UConn Women’s Basketball’s Napheesa Collier Named Finalist for 2017 Wade Trophy

Connecticuts Napheesa Collier in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

In the midst of a stellar sophomore campaign, UConn women’s basketball’s Napheesa Collier was tabbed as a finalist for the 2017 Wade Trophy. The announcement came on Thursday afternoon by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Earlier this year, Collier was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the year. The second-year forward has scored the second-most points in program history among UConn sophomores. She also has the second-best field-goal percentage in the nation, shooting at a 69.3% clip.

The other finalists for the award include Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State, Kelsey Plum of Washington, and A’ja Wilson of South Carolina. The winner will be announced on April 1 in Dallas.

Collier currently sits at 946 points and has a good chance to join the 1000-point club should the Huskies make a deep run in the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

She’ll have a chance to add to that point total on March 25 when UConn plays UCLA in Bridgeport, Conn. The game will be shown live on ESPN with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

