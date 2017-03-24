Ex-Quinnipiac stars Connor and Kellen Jones leading Sound Tigers to special season

(WTNH)–We like to keep up with the Joneses here at SportzEdge, and what do you know? We’ve got the Jones Brothers, former Quinnipiac stars and current Bridgeport Sound Tigers Connor and Kellen, in studio.

The bros are helping the Sound Tigers make a playoff push, leading Bridgeport to one of its best seasons in years.

“It’s been a playoff-like atmosphere the last two months it seems, it’s really close in our division, and we just have to keep winning now,” said Kellen.

Check out the video above for much more.

