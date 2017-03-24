Geno Auriemma rocks Quinnipiac shirt at practice in support of Sweet 16-bound Bobcats

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team will play UCLA tomorrow in Bridgeport in the Sweet Sixteen. But on Friday, head coach Geno Auriemma made headlines talking about the state’s other women’s basketball team in the tournament, Quinnipiac.

Auriemma showed up at practice today wearing a Quinnipiac basketball t-shirt. As you can imagine, it got quite a few laughs. The coach says the Bobcats’ run reminds him of his early days in Storrs.

His players have also been keeping an eye on QU.

“I am very proud of them, they’ve been working really hard, and I saw their last game and its really impressive,” said Saniya Chong.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz