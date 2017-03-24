Geno Auriemma says Quinnipiac reminds him of UConn back in 1991

(WTNH)–UConn women’s basketball was once as little-known and disregarded as Quinnipiac. It might be hard to believe now, but the Huskies weren’t always a brand name school.

In fact, as the CT Post’s Rich Elliott put it, when Kerry Bascom signed her National Letter of Intent to play at UConn back in the mid-80’s, her friends might as well have thought she was going to Yukon, the arctic territory in Canada.

Most announcers still have trouble pronouncing ‘Quinnipiac,’ and Marquette’s Natisha Hiedeman said before their matchup in the tournament that she had never heard of it. So, when the Bobcats upset Marquette and then Miami to reach the Sweet 16 on Monday, you can understand why Geno Auriemma started having flashbacks.

“They remind me of our ’91 team,” Geno said. “I watched them play the other day, and there was about eight minutes left in the game, and I remember saying, I think they’re gonna win. I couldn’t believe it. And everybody in the place was going nuts.”

“I thought to myself, oh my gosh, this is like 1991 replaying itself. I’m just glad we’re in our bracket, and not in their bracket,” he said.

Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri says she’s grateful for Geno’s support, and called him a mentor.

“He helped me get the job at Quinnipiac 22 years ago,” Fabbri said.” He’s just the gold standard, obviously a great guy and he reached out as soon as we won. He was so excited, and so complimentary of what we were able to accomplish over the weekend. And the fact that he is wearing our shirt in support of our team in this tournament at this time, I’m just so thankful and very greatful for his support and UConn women’s basketball’s support of Quinnipiac women’s basketball, and the two teams here in Connecticut representing women’s basketball in the Sweet 16.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz