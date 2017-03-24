Greg Bird ready to start at first for Yankees; Gleyber Torres heading to Double-A Trenton

(WTNH)–One thing has been clear at Yankees Spring Training: the youth movement is in full effect.

Catcher Gary Sanchez has picked up where he left off last year when he exploded on the MLB scene. Aaron Judge is hoping to explode onto the scene this season, and Greg Bird, who missed all of last year with a shoudler injury is back, looks great and is the starting first baseman.

“I prepared in the offseason like I was going to play first, I think that’s the only way to prepare, now its about getting to the season and feeling good in the season,” Bird said.

“He doesnt really look like he missed a beat, he’s really healthy, he’s swinging the bat really well, I think he’s gonna be a big part of the lineup,” said Joe Girardi.

20 year old Gleyber Torres has been impressive as well, but he will start the season in the minor leagues, likely with Double-A Trenton.

More stories by John Pierson