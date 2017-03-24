“Pigskin Pundits” talk NFL free agency and more in latest podcast

(WTNH)–SportzEdge is all about Your Sports, Your Voice!

In this podcast, Albertus Magnus grad and WQUN producer Mark Ferraro (@MFFerraro) and Tom Murphy (@murphytb) break down all the latest sports (and especially football) topics on the aptly-named podcast, The Pigskin Pundits.

The guys will discuss some of the biggest names that will be available in free agency.

Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Eric Berry has a new contract.

The QB market will be a hot topic as well.

Congrats to Washington WR, John Ross. Next Time: Wear Adidas!

Enjoy The Pigskin Pundits!

