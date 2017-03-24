UConn center Steven Enoch asks for release to transfer

(WTNH)–UConn big man and Norwalk native Steven Enoch has asked for his release to transfer from the school, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The 6-11, 260-pound center averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12 minutes per game last season.

Enoch struggled early in his UConn career, but was expected to earn more minutes next season, with frontcourt players Amida Brimah and Kentan Facey graduating.

Enoch's father said Steven told him that Ollie's guard oriented system is not a good fit. Didn't develop as much as they both hoped. — Gavin Keefe (@GavinKeefe) March 24, 2017

Enoch felt that he had to leave UConn in order to prosper, according to his father. No hard feelings. — Gavin Keefe (@GavinKeefe) March 24, 2017

UConn has freshmen Juwan Durham (6-11) and Mamadou Diarra (6-8) returning, and added transfer Eric Cobb (6-9), a former South Carolina forward, to the roster for next season.

Incoming freshmen Josh Carlton and Tyler Polley might also receive some minutes in the frontcourt.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff