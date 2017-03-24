What does Quinnipiac have to do to stun No. 1 South Carolina in Sweet 16?

(WTNH)–The Bobcats will have to play a near-perfect game on Saturday if they want to beat the No. 1 team in the West Region. South Carolina is really good. The Gamecocks are an athletic team that is battle-tested.

The Bobcats are grateful to have won two games, but they have a quiet confidence heading into the regional semifinal.

Two of the local players on the team are incredibly grateful to have this opportunity.

“You build more and more confidence after every win, and this opportunity is just amazing, I really cant put it into words this opportunity in front of us,” said Waterford native Adily Martucci.

“You know, we’re really grateful for it, and we’re gonna leave it out on the floor, so however long it takes were gonna hopefully get another upset,” said Southbury’s own Morgan Manz.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday in Stockton.

