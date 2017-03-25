Quinnipiac’s Cinderella run ends in Sweet Sixteen

STOCKTON, Calif – The Cinderella run for the Quinnipiac Women’s basketball team came to an end Saturday evening as the Bobcats fell to South Carolina 100-58.

The Bobcats were looking to become the first twelfth seed to advance to the Elite Eight, but were defeated by the top seeded Gamecocks in the Stockton region of the tournament. After upset wins over the fifth seeded Marquette and fourth seeded Miami, Quinnipiac’s tournament run was threatened early when South Carolina started the game with a 16-0 run.

Carolina dominated out of the gate outscoring the Bobcats 22-7 in the first quarter. While the Bobcats would have some runs throughout the game, Carolina’s attack was relentless led by A’ja Wilson and Kaela Davis who combined for 50 points.

Salute to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on a tremendous season. Only the fourth No. 12 seed ever to reach the #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/ctgcBk6eHE — NCAA Women’s BKB (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2017

For the Bobcats, this marked the third time in five years that the team made the tournament as conference champions. However, 2017 was the first time the team was able to win a game in the National Tournament as the team would end up winning two games in their regional.

Want some good news for Quinnipiac fans? The national exposure will only help in recruiting for what has become a perennial mid major power and the team will lose only three of their sixteen players for next season.

The dance may be over for Cinderella, but the climb into the national basketball picture has only just begun.

More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge