Ethics panel questions job for UConn football coach’s son

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state ethics office is questioning whether the son of University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall should be hired as the team’s assistant coach.

Emails and letters provided to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2nfJHjZ ) show an advisory board to the Office of State Ethics is questioning whether it was permissible for the elder Edsall to negotiate a job for his son Corey under the state ethics code. UConn is working to finalize a one-year, $95,000 contract with Corey Edsall so he can work on his father’s staff.

The board has asked its staff to prepare a formal advisory opinion. UConn is expected to learn April 20 when the opinion will be issued.

UConn has said it sees nothing wrong with the younger Edsall’s employment.

