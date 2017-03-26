Josh Zeid signs minor league deal with Cardinals

After tossing ten scoreless innings for team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, 29-year-old New Haven resident Josh Zeid earned a minor league contract from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Zeid was impressive as a relief pitcher in the WBC, striking out ten batters in ten innings and earning two saves for team Israel. Last year, the former Hamden Hall standout started the season with the New Britain Bees before signing with the New York Mets. For New York’s Double A and Triple A clubs, he threw threw over 91 combined innings and finished with a combined era of 4.61.

He has appeared in 48 games in Major League Baseball, all of those as a member of the Houston Astros.

This tournament was the single best baseball experience of my life. Loved every second of the @WBCBaseball with @ILBaseball. Thanks 🙏🏻! #STW pic.twitter.com/tWxjwGg9rJ — Josh Zeid (@Josh_Zeid14) March 15, 2017

