Four UConn women’s basketball stars earn All-American honors

Four UConn women’s basketball stars were given Associated Press All-America Honors on Monday afternoon.

Sophomore standouts Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson were selected for the Associated Press All-America First Team while junior star Gabby Williams was named to the All-American Second Team. Meanwhile, junior Kia Nurse earned an Honorable Mention.

Collier is a finalist for the 2017 Naismith Trophy, the Wade Trophy, and the 2017 John R. Wooden Award for a season that sees her as second in the nation in field-goal percentage, shooting at a 69.0 clip. The American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year reached the 1,000 point milestone in UConn’s win over Oregon on Monday night. She has also scored the third-most points of any sophomore in UConn program history.

Samuelson shared the AAC Co-Player of the Year honors with Collier and is also a finalist for the Wooden Award after already joining UConn’s 1,000-point club. With six more treys, the 2017 AAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player will pass Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis for the most three-pointers in a single season.

Part of a team that features many focal points, Williams is the glue that keeps this team functioning at an elite level. The American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year leads the team in assists and steals while placing second on her squad in rebounds and blocks. Earlier in the year, Williams also joined UConn’s 1,000-point club.

Nurse came into the season with high expectations, seeing her name selected as the American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year. She did not disappoint, reaching the 1,000 point milestone in January and averaging a solid 13.0 points per game. She is also third on the team in assists.

With a win against Oregon tonight, UConn locked up its 10th-straight trip to the Final Four and will take on Mississippi State.

