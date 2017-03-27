Geno Auriemma passes Pat Summitt for most all-time NCAA Tournament wins

With UConn’s 90-52 victory over Oregon on Monday night, the school punched its ticket to yet another Final Four appearance. Amongst a season filled with historic accolades for the Huskies, another accomplishment was achieved, though head coach Geno Auriemma will likely not be thinking much about it.

With the win, Auriemma surpassed the late Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament victories. Monday’s victory was tournament win number 113 for the UConn coach.

The win tonight also moved Auriemma into sole possession of third place for the most overall wins with 991. He trails just Summitt (1,098 wins) and Stanford’s Tara Vanderveer (1,000 wins) for the top spot.

Last week, Auriemma was named the 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year for the second year in a row and for the seventh time in his career. His Huskies are currently riding a record-setting 111-game win streak following tonight’s win against the Ducks. As a 10-seed, Oregon pulled off upset wins over Duke and Maryland to reach the tournament’s “Elite Eight” after going just 8-10 in conference play this year.

UConn will next travel to Dallas to take on Mississippi State in the Final Four. That game will be played on March 31 and can be seen on ESPN2.

