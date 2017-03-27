Geno Auriemma passes Pat Summitt for most all-time NCAA Tournament wins

By Published:
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma shouts instructions as Connecticut's Saniya Chong (12) defends against Oregon during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

With UConn’s 90-52 victory over Oregon on Monday night, the school punched its ticket to yet another Final Four appearance. Amongst a season filled with historic accolades for the Huskies, another accomplishment was achieved, though head coach Geno Auriemma will likely not be thinking much about it.

With the win, Auriemma surpassed the late Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament victories. Monday’s victory was tournament win number 113 for the UConn coach.

The win tonight also moved Auriemma into sole possession of third place for the most overall wins with 991. He trails just Summitt (1,098 wins) and Stanford’s Tara Vanderveer (1,000 wins) for the top spot.

Last week, Auriemma was named the 2017 United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Division I Coach of the Year for the second year in a row and for the seventh time in his career. His Huskies are currently riding a record-setting 111-game win streak following tonight’s win against the Ducks. As a 10-seed, Oregon pulled off upset wins over Duke and Maryland to reach the tournament’s “Elite Eight” after going just 8-10 in conference play this year.

UConn will next travel to Dallas to take on Mississippi State in the Final Four. That game will be played on March 31 and can be seen on ESPN2.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s