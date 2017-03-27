Live Blog: UConn women’s basketball takes on Oregon for trip to 10th straight Final Four

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is approaching Ming Dynasty-level dominance.

On Monday, the Huskies will play for a spot in their 10th straight Final Four. And of course, they’re chasing a record fifth straight national championship, and keeping alive an 110-game winning streak.

Also at stake on Monday night is the record for most NCAA Tournament wins. Geno Auriemma can surpass the legendary Pat Summitt if the Huskies beat Oregon in Bridgeport.

The game tips at 7 p.m., and we’ll have a live blog with updates on all the action right here.

Refresh this page for updates.

END OF GAME

Final Score: UConn 90, Oregon 52.

Collier finishes with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, and 2 assists. Gabby Williams ends up with 25, 6 boards, 4 steals, 3 assists. No blocks. Slacker.

The Huskies will make their 10th straight trip to the Final Four, and Geno has now won more NCAA Tournament games than anyone else in history.

8:38 p.m. UConn up 87-50 with 1:48 left. Great run by Oregon will come to an end here. The 10th-seeded Ducks beat Temple, Duke and Maryland to get to the Elite Eight. Nice to see such parity in the women’s game. Tournament has become more wide-open, outside of UConn, obviously.

8:34 p.m. The Samuelsons are two wins away from seeing their two daughters play against each other in the national title game. Stanford will take on the winner of South Carolina and Florida State in one national semifinal. UConn will face Mississippi State in Dallas.

8:30 p.m. Announcers debating whether or not UConn can get to 200 straight wins. Doris thinks they will get there. “I don’t see how they lose next year” with Azura Stevens coming in, she says.

8:28 p.m. UConn probably already booked its flight to Dallas, but it can start it packing bags and buying some magazines to read on the plane now. 81-45 with 5:28 left.

8:26 p.m. Natalie Butler with the nice catch and score off of a great Crystal Dangerfield find. Dangerfield has great court vision, she’s going to be (another) great UConn PG.

8:25 p.m. And she just hit another 3. Up to 26 now. She’s only two points shy of 1,000.

8:21 p.m. Geno says Napheesa Collier is playing “absolutely zero defense.” She’s got 9 boards, 2 steals and 2 blocks (not to mention 24 points). He’s a national treasure.

8:19 p.m. Oregon’s Sabirna Ionescu with a nice shot fake, then drains a 3 from the top of the key at the buzzer to end the third. Huskies will take a 72-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Just a few minutes away from their absurd 10th straight Final Four.

8:17 p.m. Samuelson with an absolute dime to Collier underneath. 72-40.

8:16 p.m. UConn plays like the Red Auerbach Celtics…great ball movement, knocking down 15-foot jumpers. Everybody can shoot. Three straight J’s from Collier, Nurse and Samuelson, and another steal and score put the Huskies up 70-38.

8:15 p.m. Collier knocks down another jumper. She’s got 17 now. 66-36, 2:21 left in the third.

8:14 p.m. Gabby Williams rips down a one-handed rebound. She looked like Moses Malone right there. Huskies up 62-34, 3:20 left in the third.

8:10 p.m. Saniya Chong has had an up-and-down career at UConn, but as Doris Burke just said, if she’s on, UConn’s going to be pretty much impossible to beat. She’s got 11 tonight. Gabby Williams leading the way with 20.

8:08 p.m. Doris Burke: “I want you to find me one player in women’s college basketball who is affecting winning more than Gabby Williams.” Challenge not accepted.

8:05 p.m. Holly Rowe informs us that Geno motivates Katie Lou by telling her “I got the wrong Samuelson sister” from time to time. Gabby Samuelson plays at Stanford, which is already in the Final Four.

8:04 p.m. An 18th turnover for Oregon as they bounce-pass it right to Katie Lou Samuelson in the paint. That was like an entry pass. It’s her fifth steal already. Doris Burke is shocked.

END OF FIRST HALF.

7:47 p.m. Huskies up 49-24 at the break. They’ve forced a ridiculous 17 turnovers. Napheesa Collier leading the way for UConn with 15 points, 6 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. She’s a statsheet stuffer, as Clark Kellogg would say. Gabby Williams has 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. 10th straight Final Four, here they come.

7:44 p.m. Kara Lawson making excuses for Oregon with the game being played in Bridgeport. Pretty sure it’d be a 20-point game if it were being played in Eugene right now, too.

7:40 p.m. Another 10-0 run for the Huskies. Now up 44-21, just under 3 minutes to go in the half.

7:38 p.m. Quinnipiac’s Tricia Fabbri at the game tonight. ESPN’s Dave O’Brien calls QU “the story of the tournament.” As a QU alumni, I’ve got goosebumps.

7:35 p.m. Timeout on the floor. The Live Blog can definitely use the break. We need to regroup. 36-21 UConn, 4:50 to go in the first half.

7:33 p.m. Another steal by Nurse. Oregon already with 10 turnovers to UConn’s 1.

7:31 p.m. Gabby Williams is cooking early. She hits the J off of a Kia Nurse pass. Gabby’s got 10. 32-17, 7:17 left in the first half.

7:30 p.m. Nice drive by Oregon’s Mallory McGwire. 30-15.

7:27 p.m. Collier comes up with a steal, then hits a jumper on the other end. She does it all. UConn up 30-13.

7:22 p.m. End of the first quarter, and UConn has a 28-13 lead. Huskies killing the Ducks on the inside, and stifling them on the defensive end.

7:20 p.m. It’s disconcerting watching an Oregon game on ESPN and not hearing Bill Walton’s voice.

7:19 p.m. And it’s a 17-0 run now, as Saniya Chong comes up with a steal and takes it coast-to-coast. 23-4, Huskies. This one is getting ugly early.

7:17 p.m. Ten minutes into the blog, and UConn’s already up 17-4 as Gabby Williams knocks down two free throws. Huskies on a 13-0 run. Oregon can’t handle them inside.

7:07 p.m. We’re underway in Bridgeport! Oregon opting for the black unis instead of those neon highlighter yellow ones the men’s team wears. The Ducks are looking to become the 13th school to have its men’s and women’s teams reach the Final Four in the same year. It’s happened an inordinate amount lately–12 times since 1999. UConn has done it four times in that span.

