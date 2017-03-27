Men’s basketball stars Daniels, Dixon, and Kiss all reportedly request release from Quinnipiac after Dunleavy hire

By Published: Updated:
Dixon, Daniels and Kiss, the Bobcats' three leading scorers, all reportedly requested their release from Quinnipiac after the hiring of new coach Baker Dunleavy. (AP Photos)

Just hours after Quinnipiac hired Baker Dunleavy as its newest men’s basketball coach, three of the team’s biggest stars have reportedly requested to be released from the school.

Q30 Television’s Dylan Fearon first broke the news of freshmen Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss both asking for releases from the program.

This was followed up by a tweet from Jaden Daly of A Daly Dose of Hoops who reported that junior Chaise Daniels also requested his release, meaning the Bobcats will be losing their top three scorers.

A source close to the program said Quinnipiac will not grant the requests until after they have met with the new coach.

Dixon and Kiss received high praise as a dynamic duo throughout a lowly season for Quinnipiac. The two combined for a total of ten Metro Atlantic Rookie of the Week awards throughout the year and were unanimously voted to a league’s All-Rookie Team. Dixon was also named the MAAC Rookie of the Year.

Together, Dixon and Kiss combined to average 29.8 points per game, making them was fifth-highest scoring freshmen duo in the country at the Division I level. Dixon led the team by scoring 512 points this season which was the ninth-highest total in Quinnipiac history. Kiss finished behind him, putting up 413 points of his own.

Daniels, a native of Meriden, Conn., was coming off of his best season as a Bobcat, dropping 403 points and starting all of the team’s 31 games. He was the first local recruit signed by Quinnipiac since the 2010-11 season, coming out of Hillhouse High School and leading the Academics to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Title in 2013.

The Bobcats scored 2,377 points this year, with Daniels, Dixon and Kiss being responsible for scoring 1,328 of them. The team’s next top scorer is junior Reggie Oliver who netted 221 in 2016-17.

On a day when Quinnipiac was likely looking to promote its new coach, the university will be doing damage control to keep the news regarding the departure of its three biggest men’s basketball players as quiet as possible.

The arrival of Dunleavy brings a big name to the program with hopes of recruiting high-caliber prospects to Hamden, Conn. While players, especially at the collegiate level, should not dictate a coaching hire, Quinnipiac University Athletic Director Greg Amodio will be hoping his new coach can quickly replace the sudden immense loss of talent.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s