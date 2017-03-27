Men’s basketball stars Daniels, Dixon, and Kiss all reportedly request release from Quinnipiac after Dunleavy hire

Related Coverage Quinnipiac hires Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy as next men’s basketball coach

Just hours after Quinnipiac hired Baker Dunleavy as its newest men’s basketball coach, three of the team’s biggest stars have reportedly requested to be released from the school.

Q30 Television’s Dylan Fearon first broke the news of freshmen Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss both asking for releases from the program.

I’m told Mikey Dixon & Peter Kiss have each asked for their release from Quinnipiac, per source close to team. Both have 3yrs of eligibility — Dylan Fearon (@DylanFearon_) March 27, 2017

This was followed up by a tweet from Jaden Daly of A Daly Dose of Hoops who reported that junior Chaise Daniels also requested his release, meaning the Bobcats will be losing their top three scorers.

Hearing that Chaise Daniels has also requested his release at Quinnipiac, and is expected to receive it. Would be third Bobcat to transfer. — A Daly Dose Of Hoops (@DalyDoseOfHoops) March 27, 2017

A source close to the program said Quinnipiac will not grant the requests until after they have met with the new coach.

Dixon and Kiss received high praise as a dynamic duo throughout a lowly season for Quinnipiac. The two combined for a total of ten Metro Atlantic Rookie of the Week awards throughout the year and were unanimously voted to a league’s All-Rookie Team. Dixon was also named the MAAC Rookie of the Year.

Together, Dixon and Kiss combined to average 29.8 points per game, making them was fifth-highest scoring freshmen duo in the country at the Division I level. Dixon led the team by scoring 512 points this season which was the ninth-highest total in Quinnipiac history. Kiss finished behind him, putting up 413 points of his own.

Daniels, a native of Meriden, Conn., was coming off of his best season as a Bobcat, dropping 403 points and starting all of the team’s 31 games. He was the first local recruit signed by Quinnipiac since the 2010-11 season, coming out of Hillhouse High School and leading the Academics to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Title in 2013.

The Bobcats scored 2,377 points this year, with Daniels, Dixon and Kiss being responsible for scoring 1,328 of them. The team’s next top scorer is junior Reggie Oliver who netted 221 in 2016-17.

On a day when Quinnipiac was likely looking to promote its new coach, the university will be doing damage control to keep the news regarding the departure of its three biggest men’s basketball players as quiet as possible.

The arrival of Dunleavy brings a big name to the program with hopes of recruiting high-caliber prospects to Hamden, Conn. While players, especially at the collegiate level, should not dictate a coaching hire, Quinnipiac University Athletic Director Greg Amodio will be hoping his new coach can quickly replace the sudden immense loss of talent.

