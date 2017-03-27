New Haven baseball’s David Palmer named NE-10 Pitcher of the Week

Published:

On Monday afternoon, the Northeast-10 league office announced that New Haven’s David Palmer was selected as the NE10 Pitcher of the Week.

The junior right-hander did not surrender any runs in 11.0 innings of work between two games last week. In his first game, Palmer pitched four innings of scoreless baseball against Felician while giving up just two hits. He followed this up by pitching a career-high seven innings while fanning eight, also a career-high, in a 5-0 win over Bentley.

Palmer is having his best year since his freshman season when he was named to the NE-10 All-Rookie Team. His ERA has shrunk from last year’s number of 4.04 to a staggering 1.02.

The Chargers have a busy week ahead of them with five games on the docket. The first of these is a March 28 home game against Concordia. First pitch will be at 3:30 p.m.

