Quinnipiac hires Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy as next men’s basketball coach

(WTNH)–Quinnipiac has hired Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy as its next men’s basketball coach.

Dunleavy, who is the son of Tulane head coach and longtime NBA coach Mike Dunleavy Sr., spent the last two seasons as associate head coach under Jay Wright at Villanova.

He also played for the Wildcats from 2002-06.

Dunleavy replaces Tom Moore, who was let go earlier this month after 10 seasons with the school.

The 34-year-old will become the seventh head coach in school history, and third since Quinnipiac moved to Division I.

Athletic director Greg Amodio, who was hired by the school two years ago, wanted to make a splash with this hire, and Quinnipiac was reportedly willing to pay upwards of $800,000 per year for the right coach.

The Bobcats are known for their men’s hockey and after their amazing Sweet 16 run this March, women’s basketball programs, but Amodio and others at the school are committed to making the men’s basketball program a consistent winner as well.

An official announcement from the school is expected to come later on Monday.

