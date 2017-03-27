Sacred Heart baseball’s Anthony Capozziello named NEC Player of the Week

On Monday afternoon, the Northeast Conference league office announced that Sacred Heart’s Anthony Capozziello had been named the NEC Player of the Week.

The junior outfielder had a big weekend at the plate in SHU’s series win against CCSU. Capozziello batted .500, knocking in four RBIs and slugging .833 over the three games. He also had two stolen bases against the Blue Devils.

Capozziello, a native of Orange, Conn., is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 13 on the year. He is currently enjoying a massive increase in production at the plate this year. After batting a dismal .186 last season, Capozziello has seen his batting average tick up to .253, good for fourth-best among the team’s starters.

By taking two of the three games against the Blue Devils, the Pioneers are starting off with a 2-1 conference record. Up next for Sacred Heart is a three-game road trip to Bryant for a set of conference matchups. Game one will be played on March 31 with a 3 p.m. start time.

More stories by Matt Dillane