UConn’s Crystal Dangerfield happy to be home for NCAA’s: “Missing school is stressing me out”

(WTNH)–It’s been a pretty smooth ride to the Elite Eight for the UConn women’s basketball team. The first two games of the tournament were at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, so players got to sleep in their own beds and use their own locker room.

After two easy wins, the Huskies jumped on a bus to Bridgeport this past weekend. They beat UCLA, 86-71, on Saturday and now get ready to try and win again in front of a friendly crowd in Bridgeport.

So, do the Huskies like playing so close to home or do they wish they were shipped out somewhere else?

“I’m glad we’re actually kind of close, because missing school is stressing me out,” said freshman Crystal Dangerfield. “I had to take a test today, so it’s just priorities really.”

“I definitely appreciate being home, it’s always good when we can get some of our closer fans to be able to come to these games,” said sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson. “I think one of the big things about this team this year has been no matter where we played, we just tried to focus on the game specifically and not get caught up in where the arena is.”

It’s refreshing to hear a student-athlete talk about classwork, but of course, if you want to play for the UConn women, you have to be good both on the court and in the classroom.

