Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas commit to 2017 Travelers Championship

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Zach Johnson hits out of a greenside bunker on 18th for an eagle during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

(WTNH)–The 2017 Travelers Championship field just keeps on getting stronger.

Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and defending champ Russell Knox have already committed to the June event, and on Monday, two more big-name players joined the field.

2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson and rising star Justin Thomas both announced their commitments on Monday.

Thomas already owns three PGA Tour victories this season. The 23-year-old successfully defended his title at the 2016 CIMB classic, then pulled off the Hawaiian Slam in January, winning the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in consecutive weeks. He opened with a 59 at the Sony Open, where he broke the PGA TOUR’s 72-hole scoring record. Thomas is currently third on the FedExCup points list. He tied for third at the 2016 Travelers Championship, his best finish in three starts at TPC River Highlands.

Johnson has 12 PGA Tour victories–including the ’07 Masters and the 2015 British Open. He’s also represented the U.S. in five Ryder Cups and four Presidents Cups.

The 2017 Travelers Championship begins June 19.

