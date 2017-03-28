A look at the UConn men’s basketball recruiting class: 2017-18

(WTNH)–Underachieving on the court, overachieving on the recruiting trail.

That’s been the story of the Kevin Ollie era at UConn, and it’ll continue at least until the 2017-18 season tips off.

The Huskies have another solid recruiting class coming in (ranked 23rd nationally by Scout.com), but any excitement about the immediate future of the program was tempered by the impending departures of talented freshman Vance Jackson and sophomore big man Steven Enoch, announced this week.

The Huskies now have three scholarships to fill, and it’s unclear whether they’ll come in the form of graduate transfers, Juco players, or high school de-commits.

Here’s the list of high school players the Huskies have landed so far:

Makai Ashton-Langford

6-2, 185 lbs., Point Guard

Worcester, MA

Brewster Academy

ESPN Rank: No. 36

UConn has fared pretty well with high school point guards from Massachusetts (see: Jalen Adams, Shabazz Napier). If Ashton-Langford, ranked 36th in the ESPN Top 100, is anything like those guys, the Huskies will be in good shape. The 6-2, 185-pounder from Worcester is described by ESPN recruiting analysts as a “playmaking lead guard with a natural instinct for getting to the rim.”

He’s also been described as having a knack for coming up in the clutch, and he’s helped his high school and AAU teams win 54 straight games. Ashton-Langrod chose the Huskies over a host of suitors, including Providence, Boston College, and Louisville.

Tyler Polley

6-8, 185 lbs., Small Forward

Weston, FL

The Sagemont School

The four-star prospect says he models his game after Paul George, and says he can do “a little bit of everything.” Like a lot of recent UConn commits, the 2014 championship run inspired him, as did Kevin Ollie’s relationship with his players and thorough NBA connections. The 6-7 Fort Lauderdale native chose UConn over Florida State, Oklahoma State, and Dayton, among others.

He might be asked to take on a bigger role in the absence of Jackson, and based on the description of his game, he might be the only player who can replace him.

Check out some of his highlights:

Josh Carlton

6-9, 235 lbs., Power Forward/Center

Winterville, NC

DeMatha Catholic High School

The 6-9 power forward is a talented low-post player, and can finish around the rim. If the Huskies can start developing their bigs, he could be a solid replacement for Enoch, who was dissatisfied with his own progress since arriving in Storrs.

Check out some of his highlights:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff