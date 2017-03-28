Baker Dunleavy hoping to keep pace with Quinnipiac’s other successful programs

HAMDEN, Conn. (Sportzedge) — When former Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy held up a gold Quinnipiac basketball jersey Tuesday afternoon, it was clear that the expectations for the former Villanova assistant have been set.

Just days after the women’s team completed a Cinderella run to the Sweet Sixteen in the National Tournament, the university is now hoping that the men’s team will soon be a part of March Madness. President John Lahey made this abundantly clear before in the press conference, stating, “I’m confident with this announcement that men’s basketball is also going to March a very exciting month here at Quinnipiac.”

It’s only fitting though, as Quinnipiac’s presence on the national stage has grown over the past twelve months. Dunleavy’s neighbors in the TD Bank Sports Center have all made the NCAA Tournament in their respective sports, as both the hockey programs made it last season, and Tricia Fabbri’s basketball team this year.

“I am a big believer in Baker Dunleavy. He does not just have star potential; he is a future superstar in the coaching business, on and off of the floor. First and foremost, Baker is just good people, plain and simple. He has great character, grounded values, and high standards for how things should be done. He is a patient teacher who sees the big picture while also being a demanding leader in the present, which can be a difficult balance to strike. Baker has a very calm demeanor, but he is an intense competitor who understands competition and winning. He is the kind of coach I want my son to be around and learn from every day. Quinnipiac just hired one terrific basketball coach and leader in Baker Dunleavy.” – Jay Bilas ESPN Analyst

It’s not just its own teams the Quinnipiac program as to compete with in the area. Living in the shadow of UConn is hard enough, but now eight miles to the south, the Yale basketball program has become an Ivy League power that was a game away from back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

For the Bobcats, they are hoping that Dunleavy, who won a national championship with Villanova last season, will be the coach and recruiter to turn the program around. Many basketball pundits including Jay Wright, Mike D’Antoni, and Bill Rafferty have said that this a great hiring for the Bobcats, who get a terrific recruiter and young head coach.

It won’t be easy though taking over a program that was 19-42 over the past two seasons. It will be intriguing to watch how Dunleavy not only deals with the lofty expectations around his program, but whether or not he is able to recruit the talent to turn the Bobcats into a consistent contender for a MAAC championship.

Quinnipiac has caught March Madness fever thanks to the growing success of it’s women’s basketball program. The question now is can Dunleavy be the cure to finally get the Quinnipiac men’s program into tournament? Stay tuned to find out.



More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge