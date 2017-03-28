Baker Dunleavy introduced as new head coach at Quinnipiac

Related Coverage One-on-one with new Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy

(WTNH)–A new era of Quinnipiac men’s basketball started on Tuesday. Fresh-faced Baker Dunleavy was introduced as the Bobcats’ new head coach.

The 34-year-old comes to Hamden after a 7 year stint at Villanova, where he was recently Jay Wright’s associate head coach, and part of the Wildcats’ national championship team a year ago.

Athletic Director Greg Amodio was looking to rebuild the program with a clean slate. He was thrilled to introduce Dunleavy this afternoon.

The new QU head coach believes it’s a perfect fit for him and his family.

“I just felt like through my visits, through my talks, through my phone conversations, you know everything about this place seemed really familiar to me because it shared a lot of the values that hold true at Villanova where I’m coming from,” he said.

“He’s thoughtful and compassionate but a competitor at the same time,” said athletic director Greg Amodio. “An educator, a great recruiter, somebody who wants to do it the right way, a motivator who wants to develop leadership in young men and that’s what were looking for.”

“Meeting him yesterday and today I think was great for us, he’s a great guy coming from a great program, and I think the future is bright for us,” said guard Andrew Robinson.

Dunleavy has already assembled his staff, which includes former Yale assitant coach Anthony Goins.

