Bridgeport Sound Tigers sign Matt Gaudreau and John Stevens to amateur tryouts

On Tuesday, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced the signing of Matt Gaudreau and John Stevens to amateur tryouts.

Gaudreau is coming off a four-year career at Boston College, putting up career-highs in goals, assists and points in his senior season with 8-27-35 totals. Prior to attending BC, Gaudreau played two seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League, totaling 40 points in 106 games. The winger is the younger brother of Johnny Gaudreau who also played for the Eagles before joining the Calgary Flames in the National Hockey League.

Stevens also enjoyed four years in college hockey, playing up the road from Gaudreau at Northeastern University. During his junior year, Stevens set career-highs in goals, assists and points as well, registering 10-25-35 numbers. The center helped Northeastern to the 2016 Hockey East Championship and went on to serve as team captain during his senior year. He leaves Northeastern after notching 106 points in 138 games with the Huskies.

The Sound Tigers are in the midst of a six-game road trip, next playing on March 29 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. will take place at 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport is currently in fifth-place in the Atlantic Division with nine regular season games remaining. The team trails fourth-place Hershey by five points and holds a game in-hand.

More stories by Matt Dillane