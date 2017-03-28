Dallas Cowboys meet privately with UConn safety Obi Melifonwu

According to a tweet from NFL Network reporter, Jane Slater, the Dallas Cowboys had representatives fly out to UConn on Tuesday to meet with safety Obi Melifonwu.

The Huskies star has seen his name shoot up draft boards after impressive performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and at UConn’s Pro Scouting Day.

At the combine, the safety broad jumped 11 feet, 9 inches which was the second-best number since 2003. His 44-inch vertical jump was two inches short of the combine record. Melifonwu’s numbers led all combine participants in both categories. He capped off his athletic display by running a 4.40 second 40-yard-dash.

Melifonwu is coming off his best season yet with UConn, starting all 13 games and putting up 118 tackles. He also had four interceptions this past season alone.

The Cowboys have shown interest in the safety for awhile now, meeting with him at Senior Bowl and at the combine. Dallas spending its 2017 first round draft pick (28th overall) on Melifonwu makes sense with the team losing safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox to free agency. Plus, Melifonwu played with Cowboys free safety Byron Jones at UConn for two seasons before Jones was drafted with the 27th pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

While Connecticut football fans may be rooting for Melifonwu to be taken by their favorite franchise, having two former Huskies starting on the same team is an intriguing prospect, even if it is for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 27 and will end on April 29.

More stories by Matt Dillane