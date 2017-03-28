Fairfield baseball’s Gavin Wallace wins third MAAC Pitcher of Week award

Published:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference league office announced that Fairfield baseball’s Gavin Wallace was selected as the MAAC Pitcher of the Week. This is Wallace’s third time receiving the award this season.

In a performance similar to that of last week, Wallace pitched a complete game nine-inning shutout against MAAC foe Rider, giving Fairfield its first conference win of the season. Wallace allowed only five hits over the course of the contest, giving up just one single in the game’s first six innings. With his third shutout of the season, the junior saw his ERA lower to a team-best 1.76.

The Stags are currently 7-11 on the season and 2-1 in the MAAC. Next up for the team is a slate of six nonconference matchups in seven days. The first game will be at home against UConn on March 29. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

