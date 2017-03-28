Get to know the new Quinnipiac men’s basketball coaching staff

On Tuesday afternoon, Quinnipiac University Director of Athletics & Recreation Greg Amodio officially welcomed Baker Dunleavy in as the new head coach of the school’s men’s basketball team.

While the last name is certainly familiar to basketball fans across the nation, a lot of people may think of Baker’s coach of a father, Mike Sr., or his NBA-playing brother, Mike Jr., before thinking of the new man in charge in Hamden.

With a new head coach typically comes a new coaching staff as well, and Dunleavy shared the names of his incoming assistants to the college hoops world today. We thought it’d be helpful to shed some light on those names to find out who exactly will be leading the Bobcats in the coming seasons:

Baker Dunleavy

Dunleavy comes to Quinnipiac as the seventh men’s basketball coach in program history. He attended Villanova University and played as a reserve for the 2006 men’s basketball team that reached the Minneapolis regional final in the NCAA Tournament. He returned to his alma mater after working for four years on Wall Street as a stockbroker, taking on the job of director of basketball operations. He was elevated to assistant coach in 2012 and a year later was named the associate head coach. At Villanova, Dunleavy oversaw the Wildcats win the 2016 NCAA Tournament while working with head coach Jay Wright. Dunleavy’s father, Mike Dunleavy Sr., is a former NBA player and coach who is currently the head coach of Tulane University’s men’s basketball team. Baker’s brother, Mike Dunleavy Jr., is an NBA player and former first round draft pick who is currently playing with the Atlanta Hawks. This will be Baker Dunleavy’s first head coaching gig.

Anthony Goins

Local basketball fans may be familiar with Anthony Goins who is making a career move right up Whitney Avenue. Goins comes to Quinnipiac after joining James Jones’ staff at Yale in 2014. He helped coach the No. 12 Bulldogs to a 79-75 upset win over No. 5 Baylor in last year’s NCAA Tournament. He got his start on the sidelines in Connecticut by spending three years as an assistant coach at Salisbury Prep School whose boy’s basketball team went 64-18 overall under his tutelage. Before joining Yale, Goins spent a year assisting with the Dartmouth men’s basketball team which posted its best record in 15 years.

Shaun Morris

Morris is joining Dunleavy’s staff after spending six years with the Boston University Terriers. At BU, Morris served as an assistant coach from 2011-14 before rising to associate head coach. Towson cut his teeth serving as a volunteer assistant at Towson in 2005 before being quickly promoted to director of basketball operations and then to assistant coach. He then worked under former Creighton and West Virginia assistant coach Mike Maker at Division III Williams College which twice reached the NCAA Final Four and was the national runner-up in 2010. During the 2013-14 season, Morris helped coach BU to its first regular season conference title since 2004. That season, BU reached its second consecutive postseason appearance, hosting Illinois in the first round of the NIT.

Tom Pecora

Pecora succeeded Dunleavy’s mentor, Jay Wright, as head coach of the Hofstra men’s basketball team for the 2001-02 season. He served in that role until 2010, leading the Flying Dutchmen to three NIT appearances including a spot in the quarterfinal round. Pecora then took over the starting job at Fordham but struggled to find the same success, compiling just a 44-106 record in five seasons at the helm. Pecora was let go after the 2014-15 season.

Dunleavy and his staff will take over the team after Tom Moore was fired earlier this month. He beat out a strong list of candidates that included Iona associate head coach and former Quinnipiac basketball standout Jared Grasso and Southern Connecticut head coach and former Quinnipiac assistant coach Scott Burrell, among others.

