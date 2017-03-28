Katie Lou Samuelson’s father Jon racking up the miles watching daughters in NCAA Tournament

(WTNH)–UConn sophomore star Katie Lou Samuelson likely isn’t the only one in her family feeling exhausted by March Madness.

Katie Lou’s father, Jon Samuelson, is racking up major flier miles traveling cross-country day after day to see his two daughters, Katie Lou and Karlie, play in the NCAA Tournament. Karlie plays for Stanford, which also reached the Final Four, knocking off Notre Dame on Sunday.

Jon has flown from Lexington, Kentucky to Bridgeport and back twice.

Both daughters are making dad’s travels quite worthwhile, as both teams still have championship hopes alive.

“I went to hug him after a little bit of the celebration, he said I made him cry too,” said Karlie. “But yeah, he hasn’t slept. I’m just really thankful to have so much support from my family.”

UConn and Stanford are now just one win away from meeting each other for the national title. That would be quite the sister-sister battle.

