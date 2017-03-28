Legends Ron Guidry, Reggie Jackson teaching young Yankees the ropes

New York Yankees guest instructor Ron Guidry, right, works with pitcher Jacob Lindgren during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(WTNH)–Baseball’s Opening Day is just five days away. The Yankees open Sunday, April 2nd in Tampa. Once again this season, News 8’s sister station, myTV9, will carry 21 Yankee games.

It’s been a great spring so far for Joe Girardi’s team. It looks to be a unique season in the Bronx, as the Yanks look to blend their core veteran group with lots of young, talented players.

A bonus for Girardi is having Yankees legends like Reggie Jackson, Ron Guidry and Goose Gossage in camp to help teach the young guys what it means to wear the pinstripes.

“I love having them, I loved it as a player, it’s always been something I’ve looked forward to,” Girardi said. “You know, they teach the young players about the tradition, and I think it forces them to look up the tradition of the Yankees, because they’re going to want to know.”

You can find the complete myTV9 schedule of games right here, and also check out our Yankees preview special this Saturday at 7 p.m., also on myTV9.

