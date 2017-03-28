New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams ready for “life-changing fight”

(WTNH)–It’s a fight that could change New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams’ life–the chance to fight for a WBC belt.

Williams (12-0) is taking on Nick Delomba for the WBC welterweight belt. The New Haven native would be nationally ranked if he wins. He says this fight is for his late mother, who told the former Southern Connecticut State football player to hang up the helmet for the gloves.

“I dream about her, I get up in the morning and run I do what I have to do in the gym and I can just hear her voice saying, “keep pushing, keep pushing,” Williams said.

“We’re here now. The time is here. This is a life changing fight. I have a tough opponent in front of me, but I’m ready. This is what you fight for,” he said.

Fight night is April 7 in Rhode Island.

