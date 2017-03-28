One-on-one with new Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy

(WTNH)–Quinnipiac University has a new men’s basketball coach. The school officially introduced former Villanova associate head coach Baker Dunleavy in a press conference on Tuesday.

Dunleavy, 34, is the son of current Tulane head coach and NBA lifer Mike Dunleavy Sr. He’s also the brother of 15-year NBA veteran Mike Dunleavy Jr., who’s currently with the Atlanta Hawks.

Our own Erik Dobratz caught up with Dunleavy on Tuesday to ask him about the decision to take the job, forging his own identity, and the challenges he faces in Hamden.

