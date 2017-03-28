UConn freshman Vance Jackson announces decision to transfer

By Published: Updated:
Memphis' Markel Crawford, left, guards Connecticut's Vance Jackson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Highly-regarded UConn freshman Vance Jackson has announced that he plans to transfer from the school.

The 6-8 forward made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

Jackson, who was a four-star prospect and ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 coming into last season, was part of the Huskies’ prized “Top 5” recruiting class last year.

That class, which also included point guard Alterique Gilbert, shooting guard Christian Vital and big men Juwan Durham and Mamadou Diarra, was ranked in the top 5 nationally by many recruiting services.

Jackson struggled to find his way at times early this season, but came on late, averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game. The Los Angeles native and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) grad chose UConn over Cal, and Rivals.com’s Ben Parker suggested on Twitter Tuesday that he may be looking to head back to the west coast:

On Monday, Huskies sophomore big man Steven Enoch also announced that he would transfer from the school.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s