UConn freshman Vance Jackson announces decision to transfer

(WTNH)–Highly-regarded UConn freshman Vance Jackson has announced that he plans to transfer from the school.

The 6-8 forward made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

Jackson, who was a four-star prospect and ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 coming into last season, was part of the Huskies’ prized “Top 5” recruiting class last year.

That class, which also included point guard Alterique Gilbert, shooting guard Christian Vital and big men Juwan Durham and Mamadou Diarra, was ranked in the top 5 nationally by many recruiting services.

Jackson struggled to find his way at times early this season, but came on late, averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game. The Los Angeles native and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) grad chose UConn over Cal, and Rivals.com’s Ben Parker suggested on Twitter Tuesday that he may be looking to head back to the west coast:

On Monday, Huskies sophomore big man Steven Enoch also announced that he would transfer from the school.

