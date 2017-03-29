36-year-old CC Sabathia says youthful Yankees are making him feel young again, too

(WTNH)–MLB teams are busy trimming their rosters down now for Opening Day. The Yankees have some interesting moves to make–in the outfield and in the starting rotation.

C.C. Sabathia will begin the year as New York’s No. 2 starter. Now in his 17th big league season, Sabathia has logged a lot of innnings on his 6-foot-7 frame.

He says he feels good, and the young guys in the clubhouse are making the 36-year-old feel young again, too.

“They play music in the clubhouse, there’s a lot of energy, we have a lot of fun,” he said. “Being around all these young guys, it definitely makes me feel younger. Being at this stage now at 36 years old with all these kids in here, it’s fun to be able to bounce stuff of of them and just talk to them.”

Join SportzEdge on myTV9 on Saturday for our Yankees Preview Special. Connecticut native and former big leaguer Rob Dibble will be in studio to help us out.

More stories by John Pierson