Additions for next season’s Yale basketball team will include Azar Swain, the newly named Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts

Yale’s basketball team next season, already expected to be loaded with talent, should be getting richer with the addition of Azar Swain, who has just been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts.

Azar Swain ’17 named 2017 @Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year #ProtectTheNest pic.twitter.com/w6De1fIPgh — Rivers Athletics (@RiversAthletics) March 20, 2017

Swain is a 6-foot, 185-pound guard from Brockton, who averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game this past season for The Rivers School in Weston, Mass. Even before earning the Gatorade award, he was also named the Player of the Year by the New England Prep School Athletic Council. He finished his prep career with 2,185 points.

@AzarShallah Congrats Azar Swain on being named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Massachusetts! #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/oUkbLODS5e — Hudl (@Hudl) March 20, 2017

After he reached and exceeded the 2,000 point mark in February, Azar said, “It’s a blessing and a testament to how hard I’ve worked. I never aimed to get 2,000, but I wanted to prove throughout these four years that I could score at all levels.”

The next level will be the Ivy League. Swain has committed to Yale as a basketball player, although the hoop game is actually his second sport. He was a star on his school’s football team as well as basketball, and is its all-time leader in touchdowns.

With the coming graduation of Anthony Dallier, outgoing captain, there will be an opening for a point guard at Yale. But Swain will find stiff competition as a freshman with Mikai Mason, Alex Copeland, Miye Oni, Trey Phills and Eric Monroe all experienced in the backcourt.

Coach James Jones will be happy to have the problem of how to find room for Azar Swain.

Check out some of his highlights from Hudl:

