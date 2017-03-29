Additions for next season’s Yale basketball team will include Azar Swain, the newly named Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:

Yale’s basketball team next season, already expected to be loaded with talent, should be getting richer with the addition of Azar Swain, who has just been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts.

Swain is a 6-foot, 185-pound guard from Brockton, who averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game this past season for The Rivers School in Weston, Mass. Even before earning the Gatorade award, he was also named the Player of the Year by the New England Prep School Athletic Council. He finished his prep career with 2,185 points.

After he reached and exceeded the 2,000 point mark in February, Azar said, “It’s a blessing and a testament to how hard I’ve worked. I never aimed to get 2,000, but I wanted to prove throughout these four years that I could score at all levels.”

The next level will be the Ivy League. Swain has committed to Yale as a basketball player, although the hoop game is actually his second sport. He was a star on his school’s football team as well as basketball, and is its all-time leader in touchdowns.

With the coming graduation of Anthony Dallier, outgoing captain, there will be an opening for a point guard at Yale. But Swain will find stiff competition as a freshman with Mikai Mason, Alex Copeland, Miye Oni, Trey Phills and Eric Monroe all experienced in the backcourt.

Coach James Jones will be happy to have the problem of how to find room for Azar Swain.

Check out some of his highlights from Hudl:

More stories by Joel Alderman

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s