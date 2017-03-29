Amity baseball begins quest for 5th straight state title

(WTNH)–Amity High School baseball has done a lot of winning over the years. The Spartans come into this season looking for their fifth straight state championship.

Amity is tuning up for the 2017 season, which starts next week. A lot of talent returns for Sal Coppola’s team, including Pat Winkel, Teddy and Andy Hague and Max Schepps.

Coppola always has his team in contention.

But after winning all of those rings, where does he keep them?

“They’re on a counter,” Coppola said, laughing. “If I wear one I get made fun of by people in school.”

The Spartans have a tough schedule this season, but coach believes it’ll help them come tournament time.

“We have Xavier, Fairfield Prep, Notre Dame and then you have Sheehan and Cheshire, the grind helps us it helps prepare us for the state tournament, so I look forward to that.

