Geno Auriemma says confidence UConn has played with is “remarkable”

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, jokes with Katie Lou Samuelson, left, Napheesa Collier, second from left, and Gabby Williams as the clock winds down on their 90-52 win over Oregon in a regional final game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is making itself at home in Dallas. The Huskies spent part of Wednesday practicing at SMU. On Thursday, the festivities really get going in Big D.

There are open practices, media sessions, and meet-and-greet autograph sessions for the fans. Geno Auriemma’s program is used to all of the attention.

The Hall of Fame head coach says he’s amazed by the progress his somewhat inexperienced team has made this season.

“Part of it is, you can’t discount the tradition of winning,” Auriemma said. “When you’ve been around winning as much as they have, you start to think that, of course, I’m going to do the same thing, so that helps a little bit.”

“But the confidence that they’ve played with in this tournament, for the first time a lot of these players in this tournament, is remarkable.”

The Huskies will play the late national semifinal game against Mississippi State. Tip is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

